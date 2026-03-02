The Civil Aviation Ministry is monitoring Middle East airspace disruptions. Airlines are rerouting flights and arranging relief for stranded passengers, with IndiGo planning 10 special flights from Jeddah to assist travellers.

Aviation Ministry Monitors Airspace, Airlines Adjust Operations

The Ministry of Civil Aviation is closely monitoring the evolving airspace situation in parts of the Middle East and its impact on international flight operations, with airlines undertaking calibrated adjustments and special relief measures to assist stranded passengers.

Indian carriers have undertaken calibrated adjustments to their schedules, with long-haul and ultra-long-haul operations being progressively resumed through alternative routings that avoid restricted airspace. Aircraft and crew repositioning measures are underway to restore operational stability at the earliest.

Relief Measures for Stranded Passengers

Special arrangements are being made to facilitate the movement of stranded passengers. Airlines are deploying additional capacity where required and coordinating closely with foreign aviation authorities and Indian missions abroad to ensure safe and orderly passenger movement.

IndiGo has planned 10 special relief operations from Jeddah to India on March 3 to facilitate the return of stranded passengers, subject to required approvals and prevailing airspace conditions. IndiGo is coordinating with the Consulate General of India at Jeddah for passenger facilitation.

Foreign carriers operating between India and the Gulf region are also undertaking limited operations, subject to operational and airspace considerations.

Passenger Advisory and Safety Measures

Passenger safety remains paramount. All airlines have been advised to maintain transparent communication with passengers and ensure adherence to regulatory requirements concerning refunds, rescheduling, and passenger assistance.

Passengers are advised to check the latest flight status directly with their respective airlines before proceeding to the airport and to rely only on official sources for updates.

High-Level Review and Ongoing Coordination

The situation was reviewed today in a high-level meeting chaired by Minister of Civil Aviation Shri Rammohan Naidu and attended by Civil Aviation Secretary Shri Samir Kumar Sinha and all senior officials.

The Ministry remains in continuous coordination with airlines, airport operators, regulatory authorities, and the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure safe operations, orderly restoration of services, and facilitation of affected passengers.

Further updates will be issued as necessary. (ANI)