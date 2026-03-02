Amid the Middle East conflict, IndiGo will operate 10 special relief flights from Jeddah to India on March 3 for stranded passengers. Air India has suspended its flights to the region until March 3, while Finnair also cancelled services to Dubai and Doha.

IndiGo to Operate Special Relief Flights

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday announced that IndiGo will undertake 10 special relief operations from Jeddah to India on March 3 to facilitate the return of stranded passengers amid the ongoing Middle East conflict. The operations are subject to the required approvals and prevailing airspace conditions. The Ministry stated that IndiGo is coordinating closely with the Consulate General of India in Jeddah to assist passengers. "IndiGo has planned 10 special relief operations from Jeddah to India on March 3 to facilitate the return of stranded passengers, subject to required approvals and prevailing airspace conditions. IndiGo is coordinating with the Consulate General of India at Jeddah for passenger facilitation," the Ministry said in a statement.

Additionally, the Ministry highlighted that foreign carriers operating between India and the Gulf region are also conducting limited operations, taking into account operational and airspace considerations. "Foreign carriers operating between India and the Gulf region are also undertaking limited operations, subject to operational and airspace considerations," it added.

Air India Extends Flight Suspensions

Meanwhile, Air India has also issued a travel advisory to update its passengers on the ongoing disruptions in the Middle East. The airline has suspended all its flights to and from the region until March 3, due to the continued closure of airspaces.

The airline said, "Air India is closely monitoring and assessing the evolving situation in the Middle East and has commenced scheduled operations to all its destinations in the USA, Canada, Europe and the UK, giving highest priority to the safety and security of our customers and crew."

"In view of the continued closure of multiple airspaces over the Middle East, Air India has extended the temporary suspension of all its flights to and from the region up until 2359 Hrs (IST) of March 3, 2026. Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers impacted by the suspension of flights to the Middle East and is committed to assisting them with alternative arrangements and options of full refunds or complimentary rescheduling," the statement further read.

Air India expressed regret for the inconvenience caused and assured passengers of assistance with alternative arrangements, full refunds, or complimentary rescheduling.

"Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers impacted by the suspension of flights to the Middle East and is committed to assisting them with alternative arrangements and options of full refunds or complimentary rescheduling. We encourage you to check your flight status on airindia.com or contact our 24/7 support team at +911169329333,+911169329999 for more information. Thank you for your patience and understanding," it added.

Finnair Halts Middle East Flights

Furthermore, Finnair also confirmed that it has suspended flights to Doha and Dubai. "Due to the heightened safety situation in the Middle East, we've suspended flights to/from Doha and Dubai. Doha flights are cancelled from February 28 to March 6, and Dubai flights from February 28 to March 28. We'll contact affected customers. We're very sorry for the uncertainty and harm this situation may cause," the airline stated.

US-Israel Strikes Cause Widespread Disruptions

The disruptions follow US-Israel joint military strikes on Iran and subsequent retaliatory actions, leading to widespread airspace restrictions across West Asia. (ANI)