The Shimla District Police has intensified their crackdown on drug trafficking under the 'Zero Tolerance Against Drug Abuse (Chitta)' mission, registering seven cases and arresting twelve individuals within a span of one week.

Sustained Anti-Narcotics Campaign

As part of a sustained anti-narcotics campaign aimed at safeguarding the youth, the Shimla Police conducted special operations between February 21 and February 28, during which approximately 50 grams of heroin (commonly known as chitta) were seized across different parts of the district. The cases were registered at Police Stations Chirgaon, New Shimla, Baluganj, and Deha, reflecting coordinated enforcement across urban and rural jurisdictions.

Shimla Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh stated, "Shimla Police are firmly committed to a zero-tolerance policy against drug abuse. Our continuous special drives are aimed at dismantling drug networks and protecting the youth of the district. We appeal to the public to cooperate and share any information related to drug trafficking. The identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential."

Details of Seizures and Arrests

Chirgaon Police Station

At Chirgaon Police Station, one accused was arrested after 4.53 grams of heroin were recovered during a late-night patrol at Sandasu on February 20.

New Shimla Police Station

At New Shimla Police Station, three individuals were arrested after 6.560 grams of heroin were seized during a search operation at Lower Khalini on February 21.

Baluganj Police Station

Baluganj Police Station registered multiple cases during the week. In separate operations, police recovered 6.70 grams of heroin from a vehicle at MC Parking Road, approximately 8 grams during a raid at Komli Bank area, 6.51 grams near Ghoda Chowki, and more than 11 grams from a suspect apprehended at ISBT Shimla. Several accused persons were taken into custody, and vehicles were also seized where involved.

Deha Police Station

At Deha Police Station, one accused was arrested after 5.52 grams of heroin were recovered during patrolling near Balghar Dharkalana Road market area.

All accused have been arrested under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, and further investigations are underway in the respective police stations. Shimla Police have reiterated their appeal to citizens to actively support the anti-drug campaign and immediately report any information related to narcotics trafficking or consumption.