Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Bengal Sees Sharp Temperature Drop, Dense Fog Since Dawn
Intense winter chill has gripped Kolkata as the year ends, with dense fog blanketing streets since early morning. Residents felt a temperature drop over the weekend, marking one of the coldest spells this season.
Kolkata Winter Update
The Alipore Met Office reports an intensifying cold spell before the new year. IMD Kolkata data shows South Bengal's lowest temp was 8.0°C in Sriniketan.
North Bengal's Weather
In North Bengal's plains, Alipurduar hit 8.0°C, while Darjeeling dropped to 4.0°C. It's the season's coldest day in Kolkata. Dense fog covers North Bengal.
Decreasing Visibility
Kolkata's (Alipore) minimum temperature was 12.9°C, 1.6 degrees below normal. Dense fog in Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri reduced visibility to 50-200 meters.
Fog's Impact Continues
Dry weather and morning fog will continue. The cold may intensify, with Kolkata's temperature dropping more before hovering around 13/14°C for the next 5 days.
More Cold in the North
Today and tomorrow, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar will have cold day conditions. Day temperatures will be about 5 degrees below normal, with night temps at 10°C or less.
