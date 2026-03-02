The AAI has directed all Indian airports to urgently report on their aviation fuel status. This comes as global oil markets face volatility following US military strikes on Iran and Venezuela, escalating tensions and impacting aviation routes.

AAI Directs Airports to Report on Fuel Status

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has directed all airports across the country to urgently compile and submit detailed reports on the current aviation fuel status at international airports, sources said.

According to sources, AAI has asked airports to furnish specific details, including the current available stock of aviation turbine fuel (ATF), average daily fuel consumption, estimated fuel requirement for the next seven days, the date of the next scheduled fuel replenishment, and any operational constraints or supply-related concerns.

Global Tensions Trigger Directive

The directive comes at a time when global oil markets are witnessing volatility after the United States carried out military strikes on major producing nations Iran and Venezuela.

US-Israel Strikes on Iran

The move assumes significance after the United States launched joint military strikes with Israel on Iran, targeting key military and strategic installations. The strikes reportedly resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, escalating tensions in West Asia.

In retaliation, Iran launched waves of drone and missile attacks across multiple countries in the region, leading to widespread airspace closures and impacting global aviation routes.

Despite the ongoing crisis in West Asia, Dubai Airports began limited operations this evening as several international carriers announced the gradual resumption of select services, even as broader suspensions remain in place across parts of the Middle East.

Tensions Over Venezuelan Oil

Separately, tensions have also surrounded Venezuela's oil sector. Earlier in January, US President Donald Trump met leading oil and gas executives at the White House, promoting large-scale American investment in Venezuela's energy infrastructure.

Trump said "hundreds of billions of dollars" could be invested in drilling and rebuilding Venezuela's oil industry, asserting that US firms would operate with full safety and security guarantees. He described the move as part of broader efforts to revive Venezuela's struggling oil infrastructure, which holds the world's largest proven reserves but contributes less than one per cent to global production. (ANI)