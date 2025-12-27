- Home
Cyclone Grant is brewing over the Indian Ocean, triggering intense rainfall in several regions. Naturally, attention turns to the Telugu states, where residents are closely watching forecasts for potential rain, winds, and disruptions ahead.
Cyclone Grant in the Indian Ocean
Cyclone Grant in the Indian Ocean is battering Australia, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. Weather experts say storm clouds have shifted away from India, so the ongoing cold spell across the Telugu states is expected to persist for the next few days ahead now.
What will the weather be like in the Telugu states
The cold will last four more days in the Telugu states, says the weather dept. Temps have dropped since early December, with dense fog and some areas hitting a frigid 3-4 degrees.
7-day forecast (NIGHT) for TELANGANA based on 1200 UTC, issued at 2030 hours IST. Dated: 26-12-2025 pic.twitter.com/IyT6zorp5L
— Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad (@metcentrehyd) December 26, 2025
Cold grips Andhra Pradesh
The cold in Andhra Pradesh is intense, especially in agency areas like Alluri Sitarama Raju district, with temps at 6-7 degrees. Dense fog is blanketing the state, even in coastal regions.
Telangana Weather Update
Cold winds persist in Telangana, with the lowest temps in Adilabad (7.2°C), Asifabad, and Sangareddy. While the cold has eased slightly in other districts, it remains quite chilly.
Hyderabad Temperatures
Hyderabad has seen a slight temperature rise, offering some relief. However, the suburbs are still cold, with Patancheruvu at 8.4°C. The city's average temperature is around 13.6°C.
Lowest temperatures in Telangana are here
The lowest temp in Telangana was 7.3°C in Tiryani. Other areas like Kohir (7.8°C) and Moinabad (8.9°C) also saw single-digit temps. The state's lowest average temperature is 12.9°C.
