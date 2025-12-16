Image Credit : ANI

Bengaluru is experiencing a spell of bitter cold, with residents feeling the chill as minimum temperatures continue to drop. According to the Meteorological Department, December 16 is likely to witness partly cloudy skies, with temperatures ranging from a low of 13.5 degrees Celsius to a high of 25.7 degrees Celsius.

The city is expected to see a mix of sunshine and clouds during the day, while humidity levels may hover around 67 percent. Winds are likely to blow at speeds of up to 20.9 kmph, and the Air Quality Index is forecast to range between 60 and 220, placing it in the poor category.