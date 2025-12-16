- Home
Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Chilly Winds and Low Temperatures Grip the City as Cold Wave Conditions Continue
Bengaluru is witnessing a spell of bitter cold as minimum temperatures dip sharply. The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies with chilly winds, poor air quality and cold wave conditions continuing across several districts of Karnataka.
Bengaluru Shivers As Temperatures Dip Sharply
Bengaluru is experiencing a spell of bitter cold, with residents feeling the chill as minimum temperatures continue to drop. According to the Meteorological Department, December 16 is likely to witness partly cloudy skies, with temperatures ranging from a low of 13.5 degrees Celsius to a high of 25.7 degrees Celsius.
The city is expected to see a mix of sunshine and clouds during the day, while humidity levels may hover around 67 percent. Winds are likely to blow at speeds of up to 20.9 kmph, and the Air Quality Index is forecast to range between 60 and 220, placing it in the poor category.
Lowest December Temperatures In A Decade
Weather officials noted that the current cold spell marks the lowest temperatures recorded in December over the past 10 years, except for 2016.
A significant drop in night temperatures over the last few days has left people across the state shivering.
Many regions are recording temperatures below normal, with some places witnessing near-record cold conditions for this time of the year.
Severe Cold In North Karnataka
Several districts in North and Kalyana Karnataka are bearing the brunt of the cold wave. Areas such as Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal and Vijayanagar are experiencing severe cold conditions.
The Meteorological Department has warned that the cold wave is likely to persist in parts of these regions over the next day as well.
Southern Interior Also Feels The Chill
The cold conditions are not limited to the northern districts alone. Parts of the southern interior, including Mysuru, Davanagere, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan, are also witnessing unusually low temperatures.
Authorities have advised people to take precautions, especially during early morning and night hours, as the cold wave continues to affect large parts of the state.
