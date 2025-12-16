Hyderabad Weather LATEST Update: Cold Morning and Very Unhealthy Air Quality Expected
Get the latest Hyderabad weather forecast for Tuesday. Expect hazy skies, very unhealthy air quality, and cold temps from 15°C to 29°C. Plan your day ahead.
Hyderabad Weather on Tuesday
Hyderabad is expected to have hazy conditions on Tuesday, December 16. Air quality is likely to be very unhealthy, and the day is also expected to feel cold, especially during the morning and evening hours.
Max temperature: 29°C
Min temperature: 15°C
Hyderabad Weather Today
The maximum temperature will be around 29°C, while the minimum will drop to about 15°C. This will bring a cool start to the day, followed by a mild but chilly afternoon.
The air quality will remain moderate to poor, with AQI ranging between 130 to 300.
Sunrise and Sunset Timings
The real feel temperature is expected to stay close to 29°C. Despite the warmth, the cool weather and poor air quality may make outdoor conditions uncomfortable at times.
On Tuesday, the sun will rise at around 6:38 am and set at about 5:44 pm, giving Hyderabad a little over eleven hours of daylight.
Cool Breeze
Winds from the east will blow at about 11 km/h. This light breeze may not be strong enough to clear the haze, so air conditions could remain poor for most of the day.
