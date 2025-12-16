BRS leader KT Rama Rao met Sircilla Sarpanches, assuring them of full party backing against government harassment. He urged patience, predicted a change in government, and announced legal cells to fight for their rights and statutory funds.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao on Monday met newly elected Sarpanches and Upa-Sarpanches from the Sircilla Assembly constituency and assured them of the party's full backing against any alleged harassment by the ruling government.

Addressing the gathering, Rama Rao said nearly half of the present government's tenure had already elapsed, with only about two years remaining before the next Assembly elections. He urged the elected village representatives to stay patient and focused, noting that they would serve for only two to two-and-a-half years under the current dispensation, but could continue for a similar period under a future BRS government. "Even if you face pressure or difficulties, tolerate it for a short time. The government will change," he said.

Guarantee on Panchayat Funds

Rama Rao emphasised that neither individuals nor the government may withhold statutory funds allocated to Gram Panchayats. He asserted that funds devolved through the Central and State governments, including Finance Commission grants, were constitutionally guaranteed. "No one can stop this money, not Adi Srinivas, not Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, and not even Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Constitution drafted by Dr B R Ambedkar ensures that these funds will reach you," he said.

Countering Administrative Intimidation

However, the BRS leader cautioned that the ruling establishment might attempt to intimidate Sarpanches through administrative action. Alleging misuse of power, he said elected representatives were often framed in cases, suspended, and replaced by favoured Upa-Sarpanches.

BRS to Set Up Legal Cells

To counter this, Rama Rao announced that the BRS would set up legal cells in every district to provide immediate assistance. He asked Sarpanches and Upa-Sarpanches to approach the party office without delay if any action was initiated against them. "The moment there is a problem, the legal cell must be activated. We will go to court and fight for our rights. There should be no compromise on this," he said.

Local party leaders and grassroots representatives attended the meeting from across the constituency.