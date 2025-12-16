HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inspected the Rs 145 crore Himachal Niketan in Delhi, directing its completion within six months. The 107-room facility will offer modern amenities to HP residents visiting the capital for various purposes.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inspected the ongoing construction work of Himachal Niketan at Dwarka in the national capital on Monday and directed officials to ensure that the project is completed within the next six months.

Himachal Niketan: Project Scope and Features

During his visit, the Chief Minister reviewed the project's progress, which is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 145 crore. Upon completion, Himachal Niketan will have 107 rooms, along with a range of modern facilities, including a restaurant, banquet hall, multipurpose hall, meeting hall, dormitories, parking spaces, landscaped gardens, and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

Ensuring Comfortable Stay for HP Residents

Sukhu said the new facility, equipped with nearly five-star amenities, would provide significant relief for people from Himachal Pradesh visiting New Delhi for medical treatment, education, and other essential purposes. He said the state government remains sensitive to the needs of its people and has therefore developed additional infrastructure in the national capital to provide comfortable and affordable accommodation.

"The state government aims to ensure that residents of Himachal Pradesh do not face inconvenience while staying in Delhi. Himachal Niketan will serve as a modern and accessible facility for students, patients and other visitors," the Chief Minister said, while stressing the importance of timely completion of the project.

Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, Kuldeep Singh Pathania, who was present during the inspection, appreciated the state government's initiative. He noted that a large number of students and patients from Himachal Pradesh travel to Delhi each year, and that the new Niketan would significantly improve their stay.

High-Level Inspection

Principal Secretary, Public Works Department (PWD), Devesh Kumar, briefed the Chief Minister on the project's technical and construction details and its current status.

State Congress President Vinay Kumar, Principal Resident Commissioner Ajay Yadav, Officer on Special Duty to the Chief Minister, Col (Retd) K.S. Banshtu, and senior officers of the PWD department accompanied the Chief Minister during the inspection.

The project is expected to strengthen Himachal Pradesh's infrastructure presence in the national capital and improve facilities for its residents visiting Delhi. (ANI)