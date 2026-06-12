Senior Citizen Benefits In Bangladesh: Train Travel Just Got Cheaper, Check Details!
The government has announced a big relief for senior citizens above 65. They will get to travel on trains for free and get a 25% discount on metro fares. The Finance Minister announced this on Thursday evening.
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Free train travel and 25 percent metro fare cut announced
The government has decided to offer free train travel and a 25% discount on metro fares. The Finance Minister made this announcement on Thursday.
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Honouring senior citizens welfare
The minister said these steps aim to honour senior citizens' contribution to the nation's growth. This move will also strengthen the social security system.
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Proposals to ease travel costs for seniors
If these proposals get the green light, they will reduce the financial burden on elderly travellers. It will also make essential services more accessible for them.
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Family card programme offers 2500 taka monthly support
The government has also launched a 'Family Card Programme' for women's empowerment. Under this, the female head of a family will get a 2,500 taka monthly allowance.
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Disability support expanded to 38 lakh beneficiaries with higher aid
The Finance Minister also announced an increase in support for disabled persons. The number of beneficiaries will go up to 38 lakh, with a monthly allowance of 1,000 taka.
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Finance minister budget announcement
Bangladesh's Finance Minister, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, made these announcements. He was speaking during the budget session in the National Parliament on Thursday, June 11.
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