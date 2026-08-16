Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel departed for the US and Canada to promote the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027. The delegation will meet investors and industry leaders in Washington DC, New York, San Francisco, and Toronto to attract foreign investment.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel departed from Ahmedabad Airport in the early hours of Sunday for a visit to the United States and Canada in connection with the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027. During the visit, Patel will hold meetings with investors, industry associations, emerging technology sector leaders and members of the Gujarati diaspora to promote Gujarat as an investment destination and encourage greater foreign investment in the state, a release said.

Mission to Attract Global Investment

The Gujarat delegation will conduct a series of roundtable conferences and one-to-one meetings in Washington DC, New York and San Francisco in the United States, followed by meetings in Toronto, Canada. During these engagements, the delegation will showcase Gujarat's development and investment opportunities and extend invitations to global investors and industry leaders to participate in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit scheduled to be held in January 2027.

The visit is part of Gujarat's efforts to strengthen its engagement with global investors and build partnerships across key sectors, particularly with emerging technology and industrial communities.

High-Level Delegation Details

The Chief Minister will be accompanied by a senior state government delegation, including Chief Secretary MK Das, Additional Chief Secretary of the Finance Department T. Natarajan, Additional Chief Secretary of the Industries and Mines Department Mamta Verma, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Sanjeev Kumar and Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr Vikrant Pandey. Representatives from Gujarat's trade and industry sector will also be part of the delegation.

The delegation is expected to use the overseas visit to highlight Gujarat's industrial ecosystem, infrastructure, business opportunities and development story before potential investors and industry stakeholders.

During Patel's departure from Ahmedabad Airport, senior officials, including Collector Bhavya Verma, were present and extended their best wishes for the Chief Minister's visit.

About Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is a flagship investment summit organised by the Gujarat government to bring together investors, business leaders, policymakers and other stakeholders from across India and abroad. (ANI)