SP chief Akhilesh Yadav announced that if his party forms a government in UP, it will declare August 16 a public holiday for Veerangana Avantibai Lodhi's birth anniversary and ensure the 'rights and respect' of the Lodhi community.

The Samajwadi Party organised a special programme at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow on Sunday to mark the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Veerangana Avantibai Lodhi, which was attended by a large number of people from the Lodhi community.

SP Vows Holiday for Avantibai Lodhi, Courts Lodhi Community

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, speaking at the event, announced that if his party forms the government in Uttar Pradesh, it will declare August 16 a public holiday in honour of Avantibai Lodhi and ensure the "rights and respect" of the Lodhi community.

Yadav said, "I announce that when the Samajwadi Party government is formed, we will declare a holiday on August 16 in the name of Veerangana Avantibai Lodhi."

He said Avantibai Lodhi played an important role in India's freedom struggle and recalled the sacrifices made by those who fought for independence. "Veerangana Avantibai Lodhi strengthened the fight for India's independence. We celebrated the joy of independence on August 15. Veerangana Avantibai Lodhi fought for the country's freedom. Many people were hanged, but they did not allow the freedom struggle to weaken," Yadav said.

Yadav also promised to ensure the "rights and respect" of the Lodhi community if the SP returns to power in the state. "When the Samajwadi Party government is formed, we will work to ensure the Lodhi community gets its rights and respect. There will be a government holiday," he said.

Yadav Champions 'PDA' Formula, Slams BJP

On PDA and Electoral Performance

Targeting the BJP, Yadav said the SP was continuing its fight for the (Pichda, Dalit, and Alpasankhyak) PDA, referring to the party's political formulation of backward, Dalit and minority communities. "We are fighting the PDA battle together. The PDA consists of people who are suffering and deprived, and who have not received any help from the government," he said.

On the electoral performance of PDA candidates, Yadav said, "When we moved forward with the PDA, we could not give tickets to many people. But those PDA candidates whom we gave tickets to won and showed their strength. The results were 100 per cent better."

Attack on BJP's Handling of Youth, Corruption

Yadav also attacked the BJP over its handling of youth-led movements and alleged that the government had been forced to "step back" and accept its mistakes. "The government that we have seen for the last 10 years, including the government in Delhi, was defeated by young people. The government had to step back and accept its mistakes," he said.

"A party was formed suddenly. Today, nobody hides anything. The 'Cockroach Janata Party' created a page, and after it was created, people started joining it rapidly. So many people joined that the BJP had to get its account seized," Yadav alleged.

On corruption, Yadav said, "Those who used to say they would bring Ram Rajya are now looting Ram's wealth. To save their own people, smaller people were trapped. They accused me in the name of caste."

Critique of State's Public Services and Economy

He also raised concerns over farmers, fuel prices and public services, saying, "Farmers are troubled. They are not getting proper prices for maize and potatoes. Where has the farmers' income doubled?"

On petrol quality, he said, "Motorcycles are developing problems. There is adulteration in petrol and proper petrol is not being supplied. BJP leaders should ask companies to give a guarantee."

Yadav also criticised the state of government hospitals, schools and employment. "Government hospitals have been ruined. There are no medicines and the hospitals themselves have become sick. Why are all employees being pushed into outsourcing? It is because reservations do not have to be given. Closing schools has reduced government jobs," Yadav said.

On roads and alleged corruption, he said, "The Samajwadi Party government's roads are still the best. A 63-kilometre road was built, inaugurated and then collapsed. There was corruption worth Rs 7,000 crore.The government has decided that one litre of cow urine will be sold for Rs 20. If they are short of it, we have also collected some cow urine. The government can take it from us."

SP's Stance on Alliances, Youth and Caste Census

Praising the younger generation, Yadav said, "The new generation is very smart. They can search for everything on the internet. Our government gave the highest internet access. Our government provided laptops."

On the police and administration, Yadav said, "Now the police have been ruined by this government. The police now look at your pocket and your money. The same situation exists in tehsils -- warm the palm and everything becomes soft."

Yadav also spoke about leaders who left the SP after forming alliances with the party. "How many people have left us? They formed alliances with us and then left. People came to us from different places seeking alliances. We turned them from four annas into a rupee," he said.

On the government's policies concerning youth and the economy, Yadav said, "The government is fooling the youth" and talks about creating a "one-trillion-dollar economy".

Demand for Caste-Based Census

On caste census and representation, Yadav said, "A caste census is now going to take place. Everyone should get respect according to their population."

"Babasaheb Ambedkar made the Constitution keeping the population in mind. Therefore, we want everyone to get respect according to their population. If this government cannot do it, our government will," he added. (ANI)

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