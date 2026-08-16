Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to visit Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, to inaugurate a school rebuilt after the devastating 2023 floods. CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated this is a private visit, fulfilling a promise made to students in September 2023.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to visit Mandi in Himachal Pradesh on August 18 to inaugurate a school rebuilt after being damaged in the devastating 2023 floods, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Sunday.

A Private Visit to Fulfil a Promise

Speaking to ANI, Sukhu said Gandhi was currently in Himachal Pradesh on a private visit and did not have any official government or party programme scheduled for the school inauguration.

"Priyanka ji does not have any official programme. She has come on a private visit and wants to visit a school that she had taken an interest in during the disaster," Sukhu said.

He said Gandhi had visited the flood-affected Darang constituency in Mandi district on September 12, 2023, and interacted with residents and students during her visit. The students of Government Senior Secondary School, Deori, had requested Gandhi to help restore their school building, which was damaged during the floods. They also asked her to visit the school once the new building was completed.

"During the disaster, Priyanka ji had visited the area. The children had requested her to get a new school building constructed. They were worried about when the new building would be ready," Sukhu said.

According to the Chief Minister, Gandhi subsequently gave directions for the construction of the new school building, which has now been completed.

Visit Not a Formal Programme

"After she gave the directions, we constructed the school building," he said. Sukhu clarified that the proposed visit was neither a government programme nor a formal Congress organisational event.

"This is not a government programme and no organisational programme has been arranged. She wants to go there privately, interact with the children and return," he said.

He added that the exact date of Gandhi's visit would be finalised shortly. "The date will be finalised today or tomorrow, and we will know when Priyanka ji will visit the school," Sukhu said.

Gandhi's proposed visit comes nearly three years after she visited the flood-hit area in Mandi. During her September 12, 2023 visit, students of Government Senior Secondary School, Deori, had requested her to support the restoration of their school building. Gandhi had also asked the students to invite her to the school once the new building was rebuilt.