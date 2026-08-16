A female wild boar chased away a leopard and saved her cub near a girls' school in Rajsamand. The leopard retreated after repeated counterattacks.

In Rajsamand, a female wild boar chased away a leopard and saved her cubs. The incident occurred near the girls' school in Guda village around 1:30 AM on Friday.

As the leopard moved towards the cub and tried to pounce, its mother immediately came in front. She chased the leopard and drove it far away. Each time the leopard returned, the female wild boar confronted it and chased it away.

Leopard tried three times but was repelled by the fierce wild boar

The leopard attempted to hunt the piglet two or three times, but each time the mother stood in front to defend it. Due to continuous counterattacks, the leopard eventually retreated and abandoned its hunt.

Villager Rajesh Lakhara, an ice cream vendor, said he woke up hearing monkey sounds at night. When he looked down from the second floor, he saw the leopard and recorded the incident.

The video has since gone viral, drawing widespread admiration for the wild boar's bravery.

The incident highlights the fierce protective instincts of wild animals. It has also sparked discussions about human-wildlife conflict in the area.

The leopard eventually fled, leaving the cubs safe.

The video continues to circulate widely.