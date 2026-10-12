Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami highlights development under PM Narendra Modi, citing tourism, infrastructure, connectivity, industry and employment as key priorities for the state.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has highlighted the development initiatives underway in the state under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, crediting the BJP-led double-engine government with giving the state’s growth a fresh direction and momentum.

Dhami shared his views on social media platform X, emphasising the role of coordination between the central and state governments in advancing Uttarakhand’s development. He pointed to tourism, infrastructure, employment, industry and connectivity as key areas with growing potential.

The Chief Minister’s message underlined the government’s development priorities in a Himalayan state where geography, remote settlements and access to essential services present distinct challenges.

PM Modi’s Leadership Gives Uttarakhand Development a New Direction

Dhami said the double-engine government had accelerated development activities across Uttarakhand under Modi’s leadership. According to the Chief Minister, the state’s growth agenda extends across several sectors, with a focus on improving infrastructure, supporting economic activity and expanding opportunities.

For a mountainous state, development involves more than improving urban centres. Better access to remote villages, stronger links between tourist destinations and nearby towns, and improved public facilities are also important for residents in rural and hill districts.

Uttarakhand Tourism: Focus on Expanding Opportunities

Tourism remains an important part of Uttarakhand’s economic landscape. The state attracts visitors through its pilgrimage destinations, Himalayan scenery, natural attractions and adventure tourism opportunities.

Dhami identified tourism as one of the sectors offering scope for further growth. An expanding tourism economy can support businesses such as hotels, homestays, transport services and local markets, potentially creating livelihood opportunities for residents.

At the same time, sustainable tourism requires attention to cleanliness, environmental protection, transport facilities and visitor amenities, particularly in ecologically sensitive mountain regions.

Infrastructure and Connectivity Remain Key Priorities

The Chief Minister also highlighted infrastructure development and connectivity as important drivers of progress. Better road links can improve access to healthcare, education, markets and other essential services while helping connect rural communities with economic opportunities.

In Uttarakhand’s mountainous terrain, infrastructure planning also needs to account for environmental conditions and natural disaster risks. Long-term safety, resilience and environmental balance remain important considerations alongside construction and connectivity improvements.

Employment and Industry: Creating Opportunities for Local Youth

Employment generation and industrial development were among the other areas mentioned by Dhami. Encouraging investment, supporting tourism-related businesses and improving market access for local products could help broaden economic opportunities across the state.

Expanding employment options for young people remains particularly important. Ensuring that local residents gain access to suitable jobs and that development benefits reach different districts will be essential to achieving wider economic growth.

Double-Engine Government: Centre-State Coordination in Focus

Dhami linked Uttarakhand’s development momentum to coordination between the central and state governments. However, the impact of development priorities is ultimately assessed through implementation, timely completion of projects and tangible benefits for residents.

The Chief Minister’s message outlined the government’s broad priorities. How effectively these translate into better connectivity, sustainable tourism, local employment and improved facilities in remote areas will remain important measures of progress.