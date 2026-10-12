Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulates the SDRF on receiving ISO 9001:2015 certification, highlighting its importance for quality management, operational efficiency and disaster response services.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has congratulated the officers and personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) after the force received ISO 9001:2015 certification. He described the achievement as an important step towards strengthening operational efficiency, discipline and quality management in disaster response services.

The recognition comes as Uttarakhand continues to face disaster management challenges because of its mountainous terrain and vulnerability to natural hazards. Landslides, heavy rainfall, floods and other emergencies can create serious risks for residents and visitors, making effective rescue and relief operations essential.

Dhami highlighted the importance of maintaining high standards in the functioning of the SDRF, which plays a crucial role in responding to emergencies across the state.

What Does ISO 9001:2015 Certification Mean For Uttarakhand SDRF?

ISO 9001:2015 is an internationally recognised quality management standard that focuses on establishing organised processes, maintaining service quality and encouraging continuous improvement.

For the Uttarakhand SDRF, receiving this certification marks a significant development in its quality management efforts. The standard provides a framework for organisations to review their processes, improve consistency and strengthen the way their services are delivered.

Dhami welcomed the achievement and praised the force's personnel for their efforts. He described the certification as a reflection of the importance of discipline, efficiency and systematic working practices in disaster management.

However, the certification itself should not be taken as a guarantee of specific rescue outcomes. Its significance lies in the quality management framework and processes associated with the organisation.

Why SDRF Plays A Crucial Role In Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand's geographical conditions make disaster preparedness particularly important. Mountainous roads, sudden weather changes, heavy rainfall and landslides can complicate rescue operations and delay access to affected areas.

The SDRF is responsible for supporting relief and rescue efforts during emergencies. Its work can involve reaching affected communities, assisting people in distress and coordinating response activities under challenging conditions.

In such situations, trained personnel, appropriate use of resources and coordination between departments are important for effective emergency management.

How Quality Management Can Strengthen Rescue Operations

A structured quality management system can help organisations standardise procedures, identify areas for improvement and maintain greater consistency in their operations.

For a disaster response force, these principles can support better planning, clearer responsibilities and more systematic working practices. They are particularly relevant when teams must respond quickly to emergencies across difficult terrain.

The practical impact depends on how effectively the processes are implemented and maintained during day-to-day operations and actual emergencies.

CM Dhami Praises SDRF Personnel

Dhami congratulated the entire SDRF team and appreciated its contribution to disaster management in the state. He expressed confidence that the force would continue to serve disaster-affected people with dedication, promptness and professional competence.

The certification represents an important milestone in Uttarakhand's efforts to prioritise quality management in disaster response services and strengthen the systems supporting relief and rescue operations.