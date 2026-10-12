Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulates the Indian Coast Guard-HMI team after its historic Mount Mukut East summit at 7,045 metres, ahead of a proposed 2027 Everest expedition.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated a joint expedition team of the Indian Coast Guard and the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI), Darjeeling, after its members successfully scaled Mount Mukut East, a 7,045-metre peak in the Himalayas. The achievement marks a historic milestone for the Indian Coast Guard, as its personnel have successfully completed a flag expedition to a mountain peak above 7,000 metres for the first time.

Dhami met the expedition team at the Chief Minister’s residence and praised its members for their courage, determination and teamwork. He said that overcoming the challenging conditions of the Himalayas reflected their discipline, rigorous training and collective effort.

Indian Coast Guard Creates History With Mount Mukut East Expedition

The successful summit marks a significant moment in the Indian Coast Guard’s mountaineering journey. While the force is primarily responsible for safeguarding the country’s maritime interests, the expedition demonstrated its personnel’s ability to take on demanding challenges in high-altitude terrain.

The joint team reached the 7,045-metre summit under the leadership of Colonel Rajneesh Joshi, Principal of the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute in Darjeeling. Dhami described the accomplishment as a matter of pride not only for the Indian Coast Guard but also for the entire country.

2,500-Square-Foot Uttarakhand Flag Hoisted at the Summit

The expedition also carried special significance for Uttarakhand. A massive 2,500-square-foot flag representing the state was unfurled on Mount Mukut East.

Dhami said the achievement reflected Uttarakhand’s longstanding association with courage, valour and mountaineering. Dedicated to the state’s 25 years of formation, the expedition highlighted its connection with the Himalayas and its rich mountaineering heritage.

Mount Everest Expedition 2027: Preparation for Coast Guard’s Golden Jubilee

The Mount Mukut East climb is also linked to the Indian Coast Guard’s plans for its 50th anniversary in 2027. Colonel Rajneesh Joshi said a Mount Everest expedition is proposed to mark the force’s golden jubilee.

The Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, Darjeeling, has been entrusted with selecting and training the mountaineers for the proposed expedition. The experience gained during the Mount Mukut East climb is expected to support the team’s preparation for the Everest challenge.

Dhami expressed confidence that the expedition’s lessons would prove valuable in future mountaineering missions and wished the team success in its upcoming endeavours.

Officials Attend the Felicitation

Additional Director General Anand Prakash Badola, Deputy Inspectors General Himanshu Nautiyal and D.S. Chauhan, Commandants Amit Uniyal and Vishwajeet Singh, and HMI representative Pasang Tenzing Sherpa were among those present. The Chief Minister commended the team’s efforts and described the summit as a proud moment for Uttarakhand and India.