Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: IMD Forecast Alerts On Monsoon Shift
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The Telugu states are seeing a major weather shift as the southwest monsoon exits and the northeast monsoon enters. Andhra Pradesh will get light to moderate rains, while Telangana faces daytime heat
Telugu states see mixed weather conditions
The Telugu states are experiencing major weather changes right now. The southwest monsoon is completely leaving, and the northeast monsoon is setting in. This creates mixed weather conditions across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Some areas face intense heat and humidity, while others get light to moderate rainfall. The weather department says these conditions will continue for the next few days.
Telangana sees dry days and cool evening showers
Telangana is seeing mostly dry weather after the southwest monsoon's exit. The IMD notes that mornings bring cool breezes, but afternoons turn very hot and humid. The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre predicts sudden cloud cover by evening or night. This will bring light to moderate rain along with cool winds across the state.
Hyderabad faces heat and sudden evening rain
Hyderabad city will experience similar weather patterns. The city faces intense heat and humidity until the afternoon. Sudden clouds will cover several areas by evening or night, bringing unexpected rain. Officials warn office commuters and motorists to stay alert. These evening showers can cause waterlogging on roads and create heavy traffic jams.
Cyclonic circulation brings rain to Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh is facing a different weather situation compared to Telangana. A cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal is affecting the state. The State Disaster Management Authority reports that Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions will get thunderstorms and lightning. Strong winds blowing at 30 to 40 kmph will accompany these rains.
Officials issue safety warnings for citizens
People must follow safety measures following the weather department warnings. Officials advise everyone to avoid standing in open areas or under trees during rains and strong winds. Farmers need to take quick action to protect their crops and harvested grain from getting wet. Citizens should watch out for falling trees and electric poles. Local disaster management teams remain on standby for emergency help.
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