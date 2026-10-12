Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was observed wearing a Longines HydroConquest watch, valued at Rs 2.04 Lakh, during an INDIA bloc protest in New Delhi on October 8, 2026. The luxury timepiece, reference L3.782.4.96.6, caught the attention of watch enthusiasts.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wore it during a high-profile political protest. A Longines HydroConquest watch, model L3.782.4.96.6, caught eyes in New Delhi. This timepiece, known for its strong design and elegant look, costs around Rs 2.04 Lakh. Prices vary by retailer and region, of course. Her wristwear quickly drew attention from political observers and watch enthusiasts.

October 12, 2026 — that's when the popular 'Indian Watch Connoisseur' Instagram account first identified Ms. Gandhi Vadra's Longines HydroConquest. The account, which analyzes notable watches, clarified its post served editorial and informational purposes only. "Our analysis of the watch does not imply political endorsement of any individual or party," they stated clearly. This approach separates factual watch observation from political interpretation – standard for watch commentary.

Luxury on the Wrist

Longines HydroConquest watches combine sporty function with elegant design. Model L3.782.4.96.6 shows these traits. It features a strong automatic stainless steel movement that ensures precision and durability. A striking sunray blue dial, under scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, adds sophistication. This blend of technical innovation and refined aesthetics is a key sign of the Swiss brand.

Rs 2.04 Lakh! That's the retail value for this specific Longines HydroConquest. It's a key part of Longines' acclaimed collection of high-performance timepieces. The brand builds the L3.782.4.96.6 for reliability. It designs it to handle active lives. Its Swiss-made quality assures precision. Many people who value both looks and function pick this model. It's a significant luxury item.

Protest Context

The Longines watch appeared during a major political demonstration. On October 8, 2026, leaders from the INDIA bloc gathered in New Delhi. They protested Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Participants shouted serious allegations of "vote chori," a charge that rocked the political scene and made national news.

Vadra was visible and active during the charged demonstration. She stood with her brother, Rahul Gandhi. The event generated widespread media attention. Many visuals captured her direct involvement. One striking moment, widely shared, showed her lying on the road. This act led authorities to detain her. Her watch choice drew unexpected attention in this intense political environment.