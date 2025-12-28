- Home
- India
- AP and Telangana Weather Update: Cold Wave Warning; Temperatures to Drop Further, Relief Still Days Away
AP and Telangana Weather Update: Cold Wave Warning; Temperatures to Drop Further, Relief Still Days Away
Weather Report: The cold is intensifying. In some places, minimum temperatures are dropping to single digits. This is causing major problems for people.
Sudden increase in cold intensity
Winter in Telangana & Andhra Pradesh is unusually harsh. Minimum temperatures have hit single digits in many districts, causing severe cold, especially at night. This will last until Dec 31.
How is the cold affecting Telangana districts?
Night temperatures have dropped in many Telangana districts. Sangareddy, Medak, and Adilabad saw 6-9°C. Areas around Hyderabad hit 13-15°C. Rural areas are colder than cities.
Same situation in Andhra Pradesh
The cold is hitting Andhra Pradesh hard, especially Rayalaseema. Night temperatures are 7-9°C in Kurnool, Anantapur, and Kadapa. The weather department warns of possible fog.
Cold to continue until the end of December
For the next 4-5 days, Telangana temperatures will be 3-4 degrees below normal. Expect strong cold winds in the morning and evening. No rain is forecasted for either state.
Conditions to change from January
Temps might rise 1-2 degrees in early January. But cold could return during Sankranti, affecting North Telangana and Rayalaseema. The chill will fully subside by late January.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.