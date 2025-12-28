- Home
Severe cold and dense fog continue to wreak havoc in UP. The weather department has issued orange and yellow alerts for many districts for December 28. A cold day warning from Terai to western UP, with visibility likely to be near zero.
Uttar Pradesh blanketed in dense fog, orange and yellow alerts issued in many districts
Winter has intensified in UP. Severe cold and dense fog are heavily impacting daily life, with a high risk of travel disruptions. The weather department has issued orange and yellow alerts for Dec 28.
Westerly winds increase cold, cold day-like conditions
According to the weather department, westerly winds have created cold day-like conditions from the Terai region to western UP. Fog intensity may increase in the next 24 hours.
Orange Alert: Dense to very dense fog
Visibility in these districts is expected to be near zero. The administration has warned drivers to be extremely cautious. This includes Deoria, Gorakhpur, and nearby areas.
Yellow Alert: Dense fog
Dense fog is likely in these areas during the morning and night, which may affect movement. This includes Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, and nearby areas.
Cold Day warning, no relief even during the day
A cold day warning is in effect for districts like Deoria and Gorakhpur, with temperatures expected to stay well below normal, causing a day-long chill.
