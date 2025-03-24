AP and Telangana Weather, March 24: Scorching heat with a chance of rain in some cities; check forecast here
AP and Telangana Weather, March 24: Expect heat, humidity, and potential showers in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada. Stay safe and hydrated!
AP and Telangana Weather, March 24: Residents of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana should prepare for hot and humid weather conditions on Monday. Cities like Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada might get some afternoon showers whereas other cities will witness a hot and humid day. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Hyderabad
Max Temperature: 36°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39°C
Hyderabad will see a mostly sunny day. Residents are advised to stay indoors during peak afternoon hours and remain hydrated.
Visakhapatnam
Max Temperature: 31°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel Temperature: 36°C
Visakhapatnam will have partly sunny skies with a chance of an afternoon shower.
Warangal
Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel Temperature: 40°C
The evening will be slightly cooler, but warm conditions will persist through the night.
Vijayawada
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel Temperature: 41°C
Vijayawada will be one of the hottest cities in the region. Those heading outdoors should prepare for both intense heat and sudden downpours.