The Delhi High Court ordered the takedown of obscene, AI-generated deepfake videos of Ajay Devgn but declined to remove general fan content, protecting his personality rights while distinguishing between malicious deepfakes and fan activity.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday ordered the takedown of obscene and AI-generated deepfake videos depicting actor Ajay Devgn in inappropriate scenarios with female celebrities, calling such content impermissible and damaging. Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora passed the interim order while hearing Devgn's suit seeking protection of his personality and publicity rights.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Court Differentiates Deepfakes from Fan Content

However, the Court declined, for now, to direct the removal of general content or fan-made posts featuring Devgn's images. The Court emphasised the need to differentiate malicious deepfakes from harmless fan activity, observing, You have to give some leeway to fan pages...This much freedom you will have to give to your fans. Otherwise, he will have to erase his footsteps completely."

Unauthorized Merchandise and Other Grievances

Senior advocate Pravin Anand, representing Devgan, flagged multiple listings on Amazon and other e-commerce sites where unauthorised posters, T-shirts and caps using the actor's name and face were being sold. But the Court noted that the suit mixes several causes of action and said handling all of them together may be impractical at this stage.

Court's Stance on Takedown Procedure

A significant focus remained on deepfakes. Anand informed the Court that one YouTuber was circulating offensive, obscene AI-generated videos portraying Devgn in false and damaging contexts. During the hearing, Justice Arora questioned why YouTube had not been approached first, "Have you registered a protest with YouTube beforehand? I will grant relief now, but in future petitions, such a protest will have to be filed first."

While refusing a blanket purge of all content containing Devgn's images, the Court said deepfakes and pornographic content merit immediate removal. In contrast, mere reproductions of photographs cannot be taken down ex parte.

The Court issued a summons to the defendants and directed the named online platforms, as pro forma parties, to provide basic subscriber information for the offending accounts within two weeks. The matter will next be heard by the Joint Registrar on December 26 and then by the Court in 2026.

Details of Devgn's Lawsuit

According to the plaintiff, the actor has submitted that several entities and unidentified persons are misappropriating various aspects of his personality for commercial gain without consent.

The suit describes widespread infringement through impersonation, fake booking platforms, unauthorised posters and merchandise, and AI-generated videos and images that portray him in false, inappropriate or sexually explicit contexts, causing reputational harm.

The plaintiff details how websites such as The Artists Planet allegedly offer paid "appearances" using Devgn's name and photos without authorisation. Multiple sellers on platforms including Amazon, Meesho, and Redbubble are accused of selling posters, T-shirts, caps, and other merchandise featuring Devgn's image and trademarked name.