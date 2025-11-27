Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid floral tributes to Ganesh Vasudev Mavalankar, the first Speaker of Lok Sabha, on his birth anniversary. Mavalankar was a key architect of India's parliamentary traditions, serving various legislative bodies.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday paid floral tributes to Ganesh Vasudev Mavalankar, the first Speaker of Lok Sabha, in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, on his birth anniversary. Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh, Secretary General of Lok Sabha Utpal Kumar Singh, members of Parliament, former members, and other dignitaries also graced the occasion and offered floral tributes.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Monumental Legislative Journey

Mavalankar, born on 27 November 1888 in Baroda (present-day Gujarat), played a monumental role in shaping India's parliamentary institutions. He began his legislative journey in 1937 as a member of the Bombay Legislative Assembly from Ahmedabad, and served as its Speaker until 1946. He later presided over the Sixth Central Legislative Assembly, guiding it through the crucial years leading to Independence.

After 1947, Mavalankar served as Speaker of the Constituent Assembly (Legislative) and subsequently as Speaker of the Provisional Parliament. With the formation of the First Lok Sabha in 1952, he was unanimously elected its Speaker on 15 May 1952, a role he fulfilled with distinction until his death on 27 February 1956.

Enduring Legacy

His vision, discipline and commitment continue to define the functioning and traditions of the Indian Parliament. The portrait of Mavalankar, painted by Madhav Satawalekar, decorates the inner lobby of Samvidhan Sadan. It was unveiled by the then Prime Minister, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru on 7 September 1956. (ANI)