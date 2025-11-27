BJP's Vivek Thakur accused TMC of derailing the SIR process in West Bengal by pressuring BLOs. In response, CM Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the Centre and ECI over BLO deaths, questioning the haste and alleging threats against the officers.

BJP accuses TMC of derailing SIR process

BJP leader Vivek Thakur on Thursday accused Trinamool Congress workers of interfering in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in West Bengal, saying Booth Level Officers are being pressured and prevented from carrying out their duties. Speaking to ANI, Vivek Thakur said, "... BLOs are facing the tyranny of TMC party workers. They are snatching all the enumeration forms from BLOs, pressurising them, and filling them out themselves. The Bengal government is constantly working to derail the entire SIR process. They haven't appointed data entry operators yet. The Supreme Court cited the example of Bihar, where the SIR happened hassle-free."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Mamata Banerjee slams Centre, ECI over BLO deaths

A day earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the Centre and the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the deaths of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in the state, questioning the haste in implementing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. CM Banerjee demanded to know who was responsible for the deaths of BLOs in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, where the BJP is in power.

While addressing the media at Red Road in Kolkata, CM Banerjee said, "I cannot say anything about this. I have the entire record of who died by suicide, who died due to trauma. Several people are still dying by suicide. Who is responsible for the BLOs death in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan? What was the need to implement this in a hurry? They threaten the BLOs that they will be put in jail and have their jobs taken away. I want to ask you, how long will your job stay? Democracy will remain, but your job will not be there."

The Chief Minister alleged that BLOs were being threatened with jail and job loss. Additionally, CM Banerjee criticised the ECI for not meeting with a delegation of BLOs. "You should not die by suicide because life is very precious, yet they have no mercy and took 48 hours just to meet the BLOs and listen to them. Look at the audacity of a small leader! [State CEO] We have the records of all the deaths. Who is responsible for the BLO deaths in Gujarat and MP? BJP is in power there. Why are they rushing the SIR? Are they all saints? They are threatening the BLOs by saying their jobs will be taken away. Who will save your jobs when you are threatening others?" she added.

Details of the nationwide SIR exercise

Currently, a nationwide SIR is underway in 12 states and union territories, with the final elector's list to be published on February 7, 2026. These states and UTs are: Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

According to the Election Commission, printing and training took place from October 28 to November 3, followed by an Enumeration Phase from November 4 to December 4. The draft electoral rolls will be published on December 9, followed by a claims and objections period from December 9 to January 8, 2026. The Notice Phase (for hearing and verification) will take place between December 9 and January 31, 2026, with publication of Final Electoral Rolls on February 7, 2026.

Opposition alleges voter suppression

The opposition has strongly opposed the SIR process, alleging that it is aimed at striking the names of voters from underprivileged communities off the voter lists. (ANI)