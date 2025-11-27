CPI's D Raja accuses the BJP of using 'manipulative ways' to enter Tamil Nadu politics for the 2026 polls, following KA Sengottaiyan's move to TVK. He highlighted AIADMK's internal rifts while affirming the strength of the DMK-led alliance.

BJP's 'Manipulative Ways' in Tamil Nadu: D Raja

Commenting on former Tamil Nadu Minister KA Sengottaiyan's decision to join the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), CPI General Secretary D Raja on Thursday criticised the BJP's growing involvement in state politics, saying the party is attempting to "manipulate its way" into Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI, Raja said that with elections due in the first quarter of 2026, the BJP is making strategic moves to gain a foothold in the state, traditionally dominated by Dravidian parties. "BJP is trying its manipulative ways to gain a foothold in Tamil Nadu," he said.

AIADMK 'Confused', DMK Coalition Strong: Raja

Referring to the current state of the AIADMK, he noted that the party is in a "confused" phase marked by internal divisions. "There's a split within the party. One end is with EPS and the other with Paneerselvam. There are other small factions also. Things are not very clear right now," he added.

Raja, however, asserted that despite the shifting alliances and political realignments, the DMK-led coalition remains strong. "One thing is clear--the DMK-led coalition is strong, fighting against the BJP and its allies," he said.

Sengottaiyan Joins TVK Amid Political Realignments

Sengottaiyan's switch to TVK comes at a time when several political players in Tamil Nadu are reassessing their positions ahead of the 2026 polls, signalling a potentially turbulent pre-election phase.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, expelled AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu minister KA Sengottaiyan arrived at the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) office ahead of officially joining the party.

Visuals outside the party saw a bus full of supporters in front of the TVK office. In contrast, the party's General Secretary N Anand welcomed the supporters who had come from Gobichettipalayam, the assembly constituency represented by Sengottaiyan. Meanwhile, supporters of former Tamil Nadu Minister KA Sengottaiyan gathered outside the TVK office.

Expulsion from AIADMK

Earlier, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) expelled senior party leader KA Sengottaiyan following allegations that he had acted in ways contrary to the party's principles, policies, and code of conduct.

Sengottaiyan was accused of maintaining contact with individuals who had previously been expelled from the party, thereby violating party discipline and bringing disrepute to the organisation. AIADMK General Secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had urged all party members to sever all ties with Sengottaiyan and refrain from any contact with him. (ANI)