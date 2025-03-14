AP and Telangana Weather, March 14: Mercury to cross 40°C in THESE cities; caution advised

Read Full Gallery

AP and Telangana Weather, March 14: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana brace for hot and dry weather with temperatures reaching 40°C.

AP and Telangana Weather, March 14: States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will witness hot and dry weather on Friday, with temperatures soaring above 40°C in several cities. The heat index (real feel temperature) will be even higher. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and limit sun exposure.

Hyderabad

Max Temperature: 38°C

Min Temperature: 24°C

Real Feel Temperature: 41°C

The warmth could feel even more intense, so outdoor activities should be limited, especially in the afternoon.

Visakhapatnam

Max Temperature: 33°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel Temperature: 38°C

Staying hydrated and wearing light clothing will help manage the heat.