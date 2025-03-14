AP and Telangana Weather, March 14: Mercury to cross 40°C in THESE cities; caution advised

AP and Telangana Weather, March 14: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana brace for hot and dry weather with temperatures reaching 40°C. 

Author
Ishwi Singh
Published: Mar 14, 2025, 7:05 AM IST

AP and Telangana Weather, March 14: States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will witness hot and dry weather on Friday, with temperatures soaring above 40°C in several cities. The heat index (real feel temperature) will be even higher. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and limit sun exposure.
 

Hyderabad
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel Temperature: 41°C
The warmth could feel even more intense, so outdoor activities should be limited, especially in the afternoon.

Also read: SUMMER Bike Care: Battery to Brakes-Essential Tips to Prevent Costly Breakdowns

Visakhapatnam
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel Temperature: 38°C
Staying hydrated and wearing light clothing will help manage the heat.


Warangal
Max Temperature: 39°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel Temperature: 41°C
Heatstroke risk is high, so it’s best to avoid direct sun exposure and drink plenty of fluids.

Also read: Summer heat causing rashes already? Check THESE 5 tips to get relief

Vijayawada
Max Temperature: 42°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel Temperature: 43°C
Avoid stepping out during peak hours (12 PM - 4 PM), wear sunscreen, and stay in shaded or air-conditioned areas.

