AP and Telangana Weather, March 12: Sweltering conditions persist across major cities; stay indoors, stay safe

Read Full Gallery

AP and Telangana Weather, March 12: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana brace for hot and hazy weather with rising temperatures. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged sun exposure.

AP and Telangana Weather Forecast, March 12: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will experience hot and hazy weather on Wednesday, and temperatures are expected to rise in major cities. As per the forecast, no rainfall is expected anytime soon. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and avoid being out in the sun for long periods. Let’s take a look at the weather across major cities.



Hyderabad

Max Temperature: 37°C

Min Temperature: 23°C

Real Feel: 38°C

The city will experience partly sunny skies. While humidity levels will remain moderate, people should take care to stay hydrated and avoid outdoor activities during peak hours. Also read: SUMMER Bike Care: Battery to Brakes-Essential Tips to Prevent Costly Breakdowns Visakhapatnam

Max Temperature: 31°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel: 36°C

The real feel temperature will be higher than the actual reading due to humidity levels. Coastal residents should stay cool and hydrated.

Warangal

Max Temperature: 38°C

Min Temperature: 22°C

Real Feel: 39°C

Warangal will see mostly sunny weather with very warm temperatures. It's advisable to drink plenty of water and avoid outdoor activities in the afternoon. Also read: Summer heat causing rashes already? Check THESE 5 tips to get relief Vijayawada

Max Temperature: 40°C

Min Temperature: 23°C

Real Feel: 42°C

Vijayawada will experience the hottest temperatures in the region, with dangerous heat levels. It’s crucial to minimize outdoor activity, stay in shaded areas, and drink plenty of fluids to avoid heat-related illnesses.

Latest Videos