AP and Telangana Weather, March 12: Sweltering conditions persist across major cities; stay indoors, stay safe

AP and Telangana Weather, March 12: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana brace for hot and hazy weather with rising temperatures. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged sun exposure.

Author
Ishwi Singh
Published: Mar 12, 2025, 7:05 AM IST

AP and Telangana Weather Forecast, March 12: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will experience hot and hazy weather on Wednesday, and temperatures are expected to rise in major cities. As per the forecast, no rainfall is expected anytime soon. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and avoid being out in the sun for long periods. Let’s take a look at the weather across major cities. 
 

article_image2

Hyderabad
Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel: 38°C
The city will experience partly sunny skies. While humidity levels will remain moderate, people should take care to stay hydrated and avoid outdoor activities during peak hours.

Visakhapatnam
Max Temperature: 31°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 36°C
The real feel temperature will be higher than the actual reading due to humidity levels. Coastal residents should stay cool and hydrated.


article_image3

Warangal
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 39°C
Warangal will see mostly sunny weather with very warm temperatures. It's advisable to drink plenty of water and avoid outdoor activities in the afternoon.

Vijayawada
Max Temperature: 40°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel: 42°C
Vijayawada will experience the hottest temperatures in the region, with dangerous heat levels. It’s crucial to minimize outdoor activity, stay in shaded areas, and drink plenty of fluids to avoid heat-related illnesses.

