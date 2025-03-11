AP and Telangana Weather Forecast, March 11: Mercury soars close to 40°C, residents advised to stay cautious

Read Full Gallery

AP and Telangana Weather Forecast, March 11: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana brace for warm to very hot weather on Saturday, with temperatures nearing 40°C. Residents are urged to stay hydrated and avoid peak sun exposure.

Hyderabad

Max Temperature: 36°C

Min Temperature: 21°C

Real Feel Temperature: 36°C

There is no chance of rainfall in coming days. The temperatures are expected rise steadily. Residents should prepare for hot and dry conditions.

Max Temperature: 30°C

Min Temperature: 24°C

Real Feel Temperature: 34°C

With plenty of sunshine and lower heat intensity compared to inland cities, it will be a good day for outdoor activities. However, humidity levels will be high, so staying hydrated is still important.

Warangal

Max Temperature: 36°C

Min Temperature: 21°C

Real Feel Temperature: 37°C

The heat will be intense, and residents should avoid direct sun exposure during peak afternoon hours to prevent dehydration and heat-related illnesses.

Max Temperature: 38°C

Min Temperature: 23°C

Real Feel Temperature: 39°C

The risk of heat exhaustion and dehydration is high. People are strongly advised to stay indoors during peak hours, drink plenty of fluids, and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun.

