AP and Telangana Weather Forecast, March 11: Mercury soars close to 40°C, residents advised to stay cautious

AP and Telangana Weather Forecast, March 11: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana brace for warm to very hot weather on Saturday, with temperatures nearing 40°C. Residents are urged to stay hydrated and avoid peak sun exposure. 

article_image1
Author
Ishwi Singh
Published: Mar 11, 2025, 7:05 AM IST

AP and Telangana Weather Forecast, March 11: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will experience warm to very hot weather on Saturday, with temperatures rising close to 40°C in some regions. Residents are advised to stay hydrated, avoid direct sun exposure during peak hours, and take necessary precautions to deal with the heat. Let’s take a look at the detailed city-wise forecast.
 

article_image2

Hyderabad
Max Temperature: 36°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel Temperature: 36°C
There is no chance of rainfall in coming days. The temperatures are expected rise steadily. Residents should prepare for hot and dry conditions.

Visakhapatnam
Max Temperature: 30°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel Temperature: 34°C
With plenty of sunshine and lower heat intensity compared to inland cities, it will be a good day for outdoor activities. However, humidity levels will be high, so staying hydrated is still important.


Warangal
Max Temperature: 36°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel Temperature: 37°C
The heat will be intense, and residents should avoid direct sun exposure during peak afternoon hours to prevent dehydration and heat-related illnesses.

Vijayawada
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39°C
The risk of heat exhaustion and dehydration is high. People are strongly advised to stay indoors during peak hours, drink plenty of fluids, and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun.

