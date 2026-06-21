The Indian Army celebrated the 12th International Yoga Day nationwide with the theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing'. Events from the Himalayas to coastal regions saw participation from soldiers, veterans, NCC cadets, and civilians, promoting fitness and well-being.

The Indian Army on Sunday celebrated the 12th International Yoga Day across the country, with soldiers, veterans, NCC cadets and civilians participating in yoga sessions organised at military stations, field formations and operational areas from the Himalayas to coastal and island regions.

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The nationwide celebrations were held under the theme "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", highlighting the importance of physical fitness, mental well-being and emotional resilience. The events also reflected the Indian philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world is one family), reinforcing yoga's message of harmony and universal brotherhood.

Leadership Leads Yoga Celebrations

Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi led the celebrations with troops at Tezpur in Assam, underscoring the Army's emphasis on fitness, discipline and operational preparedness. According to the Indian Army, the Army Chief's participation alongside soldiers in the Eastern theatre symbolised the force's commitment to maintaining physical and mental resilience in challenging operational environments.

In New Delhi, Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth participated in a yoga session held at Cariappa Ground, which witnessed the attendance of more than 3,500 participants, including serving personnel, veterans, women, children, NCC cadets and civilians.

A Way of Life for Holistic Health

"Yoga is not merely an exercise routine but a way of life that promotes health, harmony and well-being," the Indian Army said in a statement. The Army further stated that the observance of International Day of Yoga reflected its continued commitment to fostering holistic health and disciplined living among its personnel.

Defence Attaches from over 17 countries also joined the yoga session in the national capital, reflecting the growing global acceptance of yoga as a pathway to health, balance and inner well-being.

Yoga sessions were organised across all Army Commands, formations and stations, with enthusiastic participation from troops and their families. The activities focused on enhancing physical endurance, mental strength and emotional stability, qualities considered essential for soldiers serving in demanding operational conditions.

"The celebrations reaffirmed the Army's collective commitment to promoting health, harmony and well-being while carrying forward India's civilisational message of unity, balance and universal brotherhood," the Indian Army said.

Origin of International Yoga Day

The United Nations had proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga in 2014. The proposal, introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 69th session of the UN, was supported by 175 member states. (ANI)