Annapurna Bhandar Scheme Rules: Can More Than One Woman Apply From a Family?
The application process for the Annapurna Bhandar scheme is now live. Eligible women can get Rs 3,000 every month. The West Bengal government has launched a new portal for this, and you can apply online at https://socialregistry.wb.gov.in/.
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Annapurna Bhandar Scheme
The application drive for the Annapurna Bhandar scheme is going on in full swing. The West Bengal government has launched a new portal at https://socialregistry.wb.gov.in/ for online applications. People can also apply offline.
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Annapurna Bhandar Scheme
The government started sending the money from Wednesday, July 3. The amount is being sent directly to the women's Aadhaar-linked bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).
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Annapurna Bhandar Scheme
On Sunday, Agnimitra Paul, the Minister for Urban Development and Municipal Affairs, gave a major update about the Annapurna Yojana forms. She also warned officials to ensure there is no shortage of forms.
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Annapurna Bhandar Scheme
Many people are wondering what to do if more than one woman in the same family is eligible for the Annapurna Bhandar scheme. Do they all have to fill out separate forms, or can they apply together on one?
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Annapurna Bhandar Scheme
Minister Agnimitra Paul cleared this doubt. She said, 'One family gets one form. Each woman doesn't need a separate form because the form has space for multiple accounts. Women like the mother-in-law, daughter-in-law, daughter, and sister-in-law can all apply on that single form. There's no need for four separate forms.'
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Annapurna Bhandar Scheme
The Annapurna Bhandar form clearly states what 'family' means. It defines a family as a group of people who generally live together and share food from a common kitchen.
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