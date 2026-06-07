Annapurna Bhandar: Applied on June 3? You might have to apply again for the scheme
From June 3, the state government has started giving out money under the Annapurna Bhandar scheme. For this, the West Bengal government has launched a new portal at https://socialregistry.wb.gov.in/.
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Annapurna Bhandar Scheme
The state government started disbursing funds for the Annapurna Bhandar scheme from June 3. They have launched a website, https://socialregistry.wb.gov.in/, where people can apply online.
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Annapurna Bhandar Scheme
You can also apply offline at your local Panchayat, Municipality, or BDO office. For those who cannot step out or apply online, the government will send helpers to their homes to get the forms filled. This form submission process will go on for the next three months.
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AI Generated
Here's the main update: Women who applied online for the Annapurna Bhandar scheme on June 3 must apply again. This rule is only for those who submitted their applications online on that specific day.
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Annapurna Bhandar Scheme
The reason for this is a new update to the official portal. Because of this server or system update, all applications submitted on June 3 need to be re-registered in the new format. That's why they are being asked to apply again.
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Annapurna Bhandar Online Status Check
A huge number of women are applying for the scheme every day. It takes time to upload all these applications to the government portal. So, there is no need to worry if you don't receive the money right after applying.
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Annapurna Bhandar Online Status Check
After your application is uploaded to the portal, it will go through a verification process. The government will release the funds only after all these steps are completed successfully.
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