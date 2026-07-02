The Himachal Pradesh Government has restored the Non-Practicing Allowance (NPA) for super-specialist doctors in government medical institutions. The benefit is effective immediately for faculty with DM, M.Ch., and DrNB qualifications.

In a significant relief for super-specialist doctors serving in government medical institutions, the Himachal Pradesh Government has restored the Non-Practicing Allowance (NPA) for eligible faculty members under the Department of Medical Education and Research (DMER). The decision was notified by the Governor of Himachal Pradesh through an official order issued on Wednesday, making the benefit effective immediately.

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Eligibility Criteria for NPA

According to the notification, the restored NPA will be admissible to faculty members who possess or have acquired recognised super-speciality qualifications, including Doctor of Medicine (DM), Magister Chirurgiae (M.Ch.), and Doctorate of National Board (DrNB) in the relevant disciplines from recognised universities or the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

Terms of Restoration

The government stated that the allowance will be paid at the rates and under the terms and conditions that were in force prior to the Finance Department's notification dated May 24, 2023, effectively restoring the earlier NPA benefits for eligible faculty.

The notification further said that the restoration has been approved by the Finance Department and will remain in force with immediate effect until further orders, in the larger public interest. The decision was issued with the prior concurrence of the Finance Department vide communication dated July 1, 2026, and approval of the competent authority.

Implementation of the Order

The order has been signed by the Special Secretary (Health) to the Government of Himachal Pradesh and circulated to the Principal Accountant General (Audit), Principal Accountant General (A&E), Director of Medical Education and Research, Capital Treasury Officer, and the principals of all government medical and dental colleges in the state for immediate implementation.

Expected Impact

The restoration of the NPA is expected to benefit super-specialist faculty members working in government medical colleges and strengthen efforts to retain highly qualified medical professionals in the state's public healthcare and medical education institutions.