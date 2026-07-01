Air Marshal PV Shivanand has taken charge as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the South Western Air Command (SWAC). An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, he was commissioned in 1988 and has over 2800 hours of flying experience.

Air Marshal PV Shivanand on Wednesday assumed charge as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the South Western Air Command (SWAC) of the Indian Air Force. On assumption of his appointment, the Air Marshal paid homage to the Bravehearts at the South Western Air Command War memorial, a release said.

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Distinguished Career and Experience

He was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force in December 1988. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Tactics and Air Combat Development Establishment and Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

The Air Marshal has a cumulative flying experience of over 2800 hours on MiG-21 and the IL-76 AWACS. During his career, the Air Marshal has spearheaded the operationalisation of key platforms and several Air Defence initiatives, significantly enhancing surveillance capabilities and an integrated Air Defence architecture.

Leadership Transition

Prior to taking charge of South Western Air Command, the Air Marshal was holding the appointment of Senior Air Staff Officer, Headquarters Central Air Command Air Marshal PV Shivanand succeeds Air Marshal Tejinder Singh PVSM AVSM VM, who has been appointed as the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC), HQ Integrated Defence Staff, on July 1. (ANI)