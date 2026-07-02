Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini directed officials to ensure a transparent HTET, like the CET. He announced police aid via Dial 112 for candidates. Over 2.33 lakh candidates will take the exam on July 4 and 5, with strict security measures in place.

CM Directs Fair and Transparent Examination

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday directed officials to ensure that the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET), being conducted by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), is held in a transparent, fair and efficient manner on the lines of the Common Eligibility Test (CET).

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Chairing a state-level review meeting to assess preparations for the examination, the Chief Minister instructed officials to make all necessary arrangements at examination centres to ensure candidates do not face any inconvenience. Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda was also present at the meeting, while all Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police joined through video conferencing, a releae said.

Logistical and Security Arrangements

Saini said candidates facing difficulty in reaching their examination centres on time could contact Dial 112, following which the police would provide immediate assistance. He said a control room had been established at the Board headquarters to monitor the examination process and flying squads had been deployed at the district and headquarters levels to ensure its smooth conduct.

The Chief Minister also directed the Transport Department to arrange additional buses on designated routes, particularly for candidates from Panchkula, Karnal and Kurukshetra, whose examination centres have been allotted in other districts due to the ADA examination being conducted simultaneously.

HTET 2024: Exam Schedule and Candidate Details

According to the Chief Minister, the HTET will be conducted in three sessions over two days. The Level-3 (PGT) examination will be held on July 4 from 3 pm to 5.30 pm at 238 centres for 73,091 candidates. On July 5, the Level-2 (TGT) examination will be conducted from 10 am to 12.30 pm at 383 centres for 1,19,141 candidates, while the Level-1 (PRT) examination will be held from 3 pm to 5.30 pm at 139 centres for 41,062 candidates.

A total of 2,33,294 candidates, including 1,66,137 women and 67,157 men, will appear for the examination at 383 centres across the state. He said that, except for districts where the ADA examination is being held, candidates had been allotted examination centres at district headquarters within their home districts. Sub-divisional examination centres have been established only in Bahadurgarh and Mahendragarh.

Strict Measures to Ensure Exam Integrity

To maintain the sanctity of the examination, Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, will be enforced outside all examination centres. Photocopy shops located near examination centres will remain closed for three hours before the commencement of each examination, while police authorities have been directed to prevent any unauthorised interference.

The Chief Minister also directed that CCTV cameras be installed at all examination centres by July 3 and that district authorities ensure their proper functioning. Ambulance services will be available at every examination centre, and candidates requiring medical assistance will be provided with healthcare facilities under police supervision.

Candidates will be required to report to their examination centres two hours and 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the examination for security screening, biometric verification and other mandatory procedures. Entry will close one hour before the start of the examination, and mobile phones and other electronic devices will not be permitted inside the examination centres. (ANI)