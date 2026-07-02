Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini reviewed Public Health Engineering Dept projects, stressing the need for safe drinking water and robust sewerage systems. He directed officials to ensure quality and complete all works within the stipulated timelines.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, on Wednesday, conducted a comprehensive review of the Public Health Engineering Department's projects and schemes during a high-level meeting held in Chandigarh to assess the implementation of the State Government's Budget Announcements, Chief Minister's Announcements and Sankalps.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

CM Stresses on Quality and Timely Completion

Reviewing the progress of various drinking water supply, sewerage and wastewater management projects, the Chief Minister reiterated the State Government's commitment to ensuring safe and clean drinking water for every citizen while strengthening the sewerage and wastewater management infrastructure across Haryana. Directing officers to maintain the highest standards of quality, Saini said that all projects must be completed within the stipulated timelines without any compromise on execution standards.

Measures to Prevent Water Contamination

During the meeting, officers apprised the Chief Minister that in view of the rising groundwater levels in certain districts, the department has prepared a plan to replace the conventional brick lining of 446 water works with reinforced cement concrete (RCC) lining to prevent contamination of drinking water. As part of the first phase during 2026-27, work is currently underway to convert 44 water works in Hisar, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri districts to RCC lining, a release said.

Focus on Wastewater Management and Conservation

During the meeting, a review regarding measures to further strengthen sewerage and wastewater management systems in both urban and rural areas was also conducted. The Chief Minister directed officers to ensure maximum utilisation of treated wastewater by all concerned departments to promote water conservation and achieve environmental sustainability goals more effectively. He further directed officers to ensure the availability of canal water in regions facing declining groundwater levels so as to strengthen the drinking water supply in such areas.

Directives for Time-Bound and Transparent Execution

The Chief Minister said that the State Government's objective is to provide every citizen with safe drinking water while developing a modern, sustainable and resilient water management system. He directed officers to achieve the prescribed targets in a time-bound, transparent and accountable manner so that the benefits of government schemes reach the people effectively. (ANI)