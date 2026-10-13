You will face problems getting the money if you do not link your bank account with Aadhaar. The department will stop payments for wrong or incomplete documents. Mismatches between Aadhaar and bank account details will also cause issues. You must fix all these problems to get the money. You can check your Annapurna Bhandar enrollment status from home by clicking this link: https://www.govtschemes.in/west-bengal-aannapurna-bhandar-scheme. You need to select your state first to check the status. You must click the options one by one and finally click on track application status. You will know the update now.