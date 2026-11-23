Karnataka Opposition leader R Ashoka slammed the Congress government for failing to increase ASHA workers' honorariums as promised, highlighting the poor conditions protesters face and accusing officials of prioritizing festivities over public welfare.

R Ashoka Attacks Karnataka Congress Over Neglected ASHA Worker Needs

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka on Monday accused the Congress government of deceiving ASHA workers by promising an increase in their honorarium before the elections, alleging that the government had failed to fulfil its assurance despite the workers staging an overnight protest at Freedom Park in the biting cold.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Ashoka said ASHA workers were protesting with their children in the cold, but Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had not responded to their demands. He alleged that basic facilities, including drinking water, toilets and arrangements for mothers to feed their children, were inadequate at the protest site.