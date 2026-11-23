The Punjab state has declared its weekly lottery on Monday called Dear 50 Beast. The lucky draw began at 6:00 pm from Camp Office, Ludhiana. This lottery was sold at Rs 50 per ticket and offers Rs 21 lakh as first prize.

The Punjab state lottery, known as Dear 50 Beast, has released its results for Monday. The live draw began at 5 p.m. on November 23, 2026. The first big reward of Rs 21 lakh will be awarded to only one lucky winner.

The Dear 50 Beast lottery offers seven rewards, with the lowest prize being Rs 100. The lottery tickets cost Rs 50 each, and the draw will take place at Camp Office in Ludhiana.

Punjab State Lottery Result Today LIVE, 23.11.2026; Punjab Dear 50 Beast Lottery Winners

1st – ₹21,00,000 A 81348

2nd – ₹9,000 2684

3rd – ₹3,000 4157, 7465

4th – ₹2,000 1349, 3468, 6666, 7938, 8495

5th – ₹1,000 3225, 3652, 5972, 7640, 9158

6th – ₹500 0148, 3835, 3983, 3998, 5631

How To Claim Punjab State Dear Lottery Result Prizes?

If your lottery winning amount is below Rs 10,000, then you can claim the amount at any designated retailer or lottery shop in Punjab. But if the winning amount is between Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh, you have to submit the lucky winning ticket at the Punjab State Lottery Office. For winning prizes above Rs 1 lakh, you will be required to submit the lottery ticket at the Directorate of Lotteries (Punjab Govt.).

Ensure you submit the tickets within 30-90 days of winning. You will need to submit certain documents along with your lottery ticket.

These are: - Original winning ticket (Signed on reverse).

- Photocopy of Aadhaar card/ other government ID.

- Passport-size photos. In theapplication form (Punjab Lottery office/website).

- Bank account information (copy of passbook or cancelled cheque).

- You have 30-90 days (rules of the scheme).

- Waiting to long will spoil your prize.