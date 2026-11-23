The ICMR SAMPADA survey 2023-2025 reports a decline in anaemia prevalence nationwide. Covering over 2 lakh individuals, findings show mostly mild cases, offering crucial evidence to strengthen the government's Anaemia Mukt Bharat initiative.

ICMR SAMPADA Survey Reveals Lower Anaemia Prevalence Across India

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has released key findings from its Survey for Assessment of Markers of Population Health, Activity, Diet and Anthropometry (SAMPADA) 2023-2025, showing a lower prevalence of anaemia compared to previous national surveys, with severe anaemia reported in less than 2 per cent of people across most age groups.

According to an official release, the survey provides comprehensive national evidence on anaemia and micronutrient deficiencies across different stages of life and is expected to further strengthen the ongoing Anaemia Mukt Bharat initiative.

Conducted by the ICMR under the Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, SAMPADA is among the world's largest nutrition surveys, covering more than 2 lakh individuals from over 81,000 households across 183 districts in 35 States and Union Territories. More than 1.7 lakh blood samples were analysed for haemoglobin estimation across different age, sex and physiological groups.

According to the release, a key feature of the survey is the use of venous blood sampling and automated analysers for haemoglobin estimation, providing greater accuracy and reproducibility. In a sub-sample, the survey also assessed iron status, folate, vitamin B12 and inflammatory biomarkers, including C-reactive protein (CRP) and alpha-1-acid glycoprotein (AGP), to obtain national-level prevalence estimates.

The findings show that anaemia prevalence stood at 42 per cent among children aged 12-59 months, 46 per cent among adolescent girls aged 10-19 years, and 22-23 per cent among adolescent boys and men aged 20-59 years. Among women of reproductive age, the prevalence was 56 per cent. The survey also provides nationally representative estimates among older adults, extending the assessment of anaemia to an age group for which national-level evidence has been limited. It highlights differences in prevalence based on age, sex, physiological status and location, underlining the need for population-specific approaches.

It said that the majority of anaemia cases across population groups are mild. About half of anaemic women, including pregnant and lactating women, adolescent girls and children, have mild anaemia, indicating a considerably lower risk of serious health consequences compared to moderate or severe cases. Among adolescent boys, adult men and older men, anaemia prevalence is much lower, and around three-fourths of those affected have only mild anaemia. Severe anaemia was observed in less than 2 per cent of people across most age groups.

The survey further found that iron deficiency accounts for approximately half of anaemia cases among women, adolescent girls and children. While iron deficiency is a predominant contributor among vulnerable population groups, the findings indicate that other nutritional and non-nutritional factors, including infections, haemoglobinopathies and inflammation associated with chronic diseases, also need to be addressed. The assessment also found that vitamin B12 and folate deficiency prevalence was similar among anaemic and non-anaemic individuals across population groups, indicating a limited contribution of these deficiencies to anaemia in India.

The report noted that iron deficiency is concentrated in specific life stages, particularly among children below five years, adolescent girls and women of reproductive age, while its prevalence is low among adolescent boys, men and older adults. It further highlighted that individuals with moderate and severe anaemia have a higher prevalence of iron deficiency and need to be identified through testing, provided appropriate treatment and tracked until resolution, as envisaged under Anaemia Mukt Bharat 2.0.

Commenting on the findings, Dr Rajiv Bahl, Secretary, Department of Health Research, Government of India, and Director General, ICMR, said the survey provides nationally representative estimates of anaemia across children, adolescents, adults, pregnant and lactating women and older adults, along with detailed information on micronutrient deficiencies to assess potential causes. “SAMPADA provides nationally representative estimates of anaemia across children, adolescents, adults, pregnant and lactating women and older adults, together with detailed information on micronutrient deficiencies to evaluate potential causes of anaemia. It is encouraging that prevalence of anaemia is lower in SAMPADA compared to previous national surveys. The comprehensive anaemia profiling in SAMPADA survey provides an evidence base to strengthen the ongoing national efforts towards Anaemia Mukt Bharat”, said Dr Rajiv Bahl, Secretary, Department of Health Research and DG, ICMR.

Dr Bharati Kulkarni, Director, ICMR-NIN, said the findings support more targeted and population-specific approaches to anaemia prevention and management while identifying areas requiring further research and improved surveillance. “These findings support more targeted, population-specific and life-course approaches to anaemia prevention and management. The evidence can contribute, while also identifying areas where further research and improved surveillance are required” explained Dr Bharati Kulkarni, Director, ICMR-NIN.

The release said the SAMPADA findings provide an evidence base to strengthen national efforts under Anaemia Mukt Bharat through targeted diagnosis, treatment and monitoring, particularly among vulnerable population groups. (ANI)