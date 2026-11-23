Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav inaugurated the state's first Luminescence Dating Laboratory in Bhopal. The facility, named after Dr. Vishnu Shridhar Wakankar, will enable precise dating of archaeological materials up to 10 lakh years old.

CM Mohan Yadav Launches State First Luminescence Dating Lab in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday inaugurated the state’s first Luminescence Dating Laboratory, named after Indian archaeologist and historian Dr Vishnu Shridhar Wakankar, at Vigyan Bhawan in Bhopal, which will help to determine the age of archaeological materials dating back up to 10 lakh years. During the programme, the Chief Minister also inaugurated and visited the Dr Vishnu Shridhar Wakankar Gallery, where he explored the exhibits and received information about various innovations.

Additionally, CM Yadav released the coffee-table book titled ‘Mahakal: The Master of Time’ and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between the Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology (MPCST) and Dhanush Quantum Private Limited on the occasion. Speaking to reporters, the he said that the newly inaugurated laboratory would use sunlight-based scientific techniques to determine the age of archaeological materials that had not been exposed to light.

“A laboratory developed by the Department of Science and Technology has been inaugurated and a gallery here today. Through this laboratory, archaeological materials that have not come into contact with light can be dated based on solar radiation. Even materials dating back 10 lakh years can be examined with considerable ease and precision to determine their age,” CM Yadav said.

CM Yadav further said that, to the best of his knowledge, this was the third such laboratory in the country, marking an important step in scientific research and testing. “I believe this is the third laboratory of its kind in the entire country. With its inauguration, we have taken an important step towards strengthening our advanced scientific testing and research capabilities,” he added.

Highlighting the state’s efforts to promote scientific research and innovation, the Chief Minister also referred to the announcement of a Deep Tech-Research Park, saying that the project was now taking concrete shape with plans for a 100-acre facility. “We had announced the establishment of the Deep-Tech Research Park in the state and today, concrete steps have been taken towards establishing this 100-acre Research Park. Our Science and Technology Department and the ministry are working extensively to promote science and innovation. Our government is moving ahead at the fastest pace in this direction,” he said.

CM Yadav also expressed hope that efforts by scientists, along with the state and Central governments, would help restore India's historical contribution to time calculation and lead to a concrete decision on standard time in the future. “We hope that in the coming time, the glory that India had enjoyed around 300 years ago in the field of standard time and time calculation will be restored. Scientists are working in this direction, and both our state government and the Government of India are making efforts. We hope that a concrete decision regarding standard time will also be taken in the future,” he said.