Andhra Pradesh, Telangna Weather LATEST Update: Low Pressure To Bring Rain? Check Forecast
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Rains have started again in Andhra Pradesh. A low-pressure system that formed in the southwest Bay of Bengal is gradually strengthening, causing rainfall
Low-pressure effect in the southwest Bay of Bengal
The low pressure in the SW Bay of Bengal is strengthening. Near Sri Lanka, it's expected to bring rain to AP & Telangana in 24-36 hrs, with heavy showers in Nellore & Tirupati.
Three days of rain in Rayalaseema–Coastal regions
A surface circulation over southern AP will bring heavy rain to South Coastal & Rayalaseema for 3 days. Light to moderate showers are likely in Prakasam, Anantapur, and other districts.
Warning for fishermen
Due to strong winds and rough sea conditions, the weather center strongly advises fishermen not to venture into the sea. They are urged to take precautions to avoid any accidents.
Increasing cold intensity
Cold has intensified in the Telugu states, with temps dropping in places like Adilabad. Officials warn rain could make it colder, advising kids and elderly to stay indoors.
Authorities on alert
APSDMA reports widespread rain for two days due to low pressure. With heavy showers likely in Nellore and Tirupati, people are urged to be alert and avoid non-essential travel.