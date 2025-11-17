- Home
- India
- Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Rain Alert Amid Cold? Check Forecast
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Rain Alert Amid Cold? Check Forecast
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The Telugu states are already shivering from cold winds. Now, it looks like rain might join in. Weather experts are warning that not just one or two, but three low-pressure systems could form
Hattrick of low-pressure systems this month
IMD Weather Update: After Cyclone Mandous, there was no rain in the Telugu states. The weather turned dry, temps dropped, and winter began. Experts now warn of cold rains ahead.
First Low-Pressure System
A surface circulation in the Bay of Bengal has become a low-pressure system near Sri Lanka. Gusty winds (35-55 km/h) and rain are expected along the south coast of Andhra Pradesh.
Second Low-Pressure System
Second Low-Pressure System: APSDMA says another low-pressure system may form by Nov 21 in the Bay of Bengal. It's unlikely to become a depression but will bring moderate to heavy rain.
Third Low-Pressure System
Third Low-Pressure System: Telangana Weatherman warns of another system after Nov 28, bringing cold rains in early December. Low temps will continue in Telangana until Nov 21.
Cyclone/Depression will form after Nov 28
Chill guys, don't worry too much regarding that system now itself
Next 10-12days will be dry
December 1st week, some rains expected
Enjoy the COLDWAVE till Nov 21, thereafter relief from COLDWAVE ahead, night temp will rise
Let's…
— Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) November 15, 2025
Telugu states shivering in the cold
The Telugu states are shivering. In AP's Araku, temps are 6-7°C. In Telangana, Hyderabad and other districts see temps drop to 7-10°C. The cold wave will last a few more days.