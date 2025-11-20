- Home
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The cold is set to decrease in the Telugu states as rains are expected to start again. Not one, but two low-pressure systems are forming in the Bay of Bengal
Rains in Telugu states
IMD Weather Alert: A low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal is causing rain in AP. Another is expected. Experts warn rains will intensify in the Telugu states. Temps will normalize from today (Nov 20).
Another low pressure in the Bay of Bengal
APSDMA says a low-pressure area may form in the southeast Bay of Bengal by Saturday (Nov 22). It could intensify in 48 hours. Light to moderate rain is likely in Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, and Tirupati.
Rains in AP
APSDMA: Rains will hit more districts by Friday (Nov 21). Light to moderate showers are likely in Krishna, Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, and Tirupati. Heavy rain is already seen in some areas.
Rains in Telangana
In Telangana, the cold will ease and rains will increase. The Hyderabad Met Centre says rains will start Saturday (Nov 22) in Mahbubnagar, Narayanpet, Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, and other districts.
— Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad (@metcentrehyd) November 19, 2025
Rains in these Telangana districts
Rains will continue in Telangana on Sunday, Nov 23. The Hyderabad Met Centre predicts light to moderate showers in Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Mahbubnagar, Narayanpet, and other districts.
— Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad (@metcentrehyd) November 19, 2025
Lowest temperatures in Telangana...
Regarding Telangana temperatures, on Wednesday (Nov 19), single-digit lows were recorded in Medak (9.6°C) and Adilabad (9.7°C). Other low temps were Patancheru (11°C) and Hyderabad (14.3°C).
