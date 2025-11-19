- Home
- India
- Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather Update: IMD Rain Alert-Telangana Stays Sunny, Andhra Braces for Showers Next 3 Days
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather Update: IMD Rain Alert-Telangana Stays Sunny, Andhra Braces for Showers Next 3 Days
IMD Rain Alert: The weather department has released a key update for the next three days. Officials said that while Telangana will see mostly sunny weather, some parts of Andhra Pradesh are likely to get rain.
New low pressure in the Bay of Bengal
According to the weather department, a low-pressure area will form in the southeast Bay of Bengal on the 22nd. It's likely to move west-northwest and strengthen in 48 hours.
Dry weather in Telangana for three days
Low-level easterly and northeasterly winds are blowing over Telangana. So, dry weather will continue. Night temperatures might drop by 2-3°C in some districts.
Sun in North Andhra, rain forecast for South Coastal Andhra
North Andhra will see mainly dry weather. South Coastal Andhra might get light to moderate rain. The weather department also mentioned the possibility of thunderstorms.
Showers in Rayalaseema, thunderstorms in some places
Over the next two days, Rayalaseema may experience light rain or showers. On Friday, there's a chance of thundershowers. Night temperatures might vary due to clouds.
Precautions are a must
Officials say there's a chance of thunderstorms in Rayalaseema. They advise not to stand under trees during strong winds. The department is monitoring the situation.