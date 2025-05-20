1 5

Image Credit : Google

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather

The heat has subsided in Telugu states over the past two days with cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. Light to moderate rainfall is occurring across both states, with heavy rainfall in some areas. The Meteorological Department has predicted that these weather conditions will persist for a few more days, with the possibility of increased rainfall. A low-pressure area formed in the west Bay of Bengal is moving towards the Andhra Pradesh coast. A trough persists from Maharashtra to Karnataka via Rayalaseema. Another low-pressure area has formed in the Arabian Sea and is expected to cross the Karnataka coast on Wednesday. The southwest monsoon is also actively moving towards the Telugu states. Due to these combined factors, heavy rains are occurring in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.