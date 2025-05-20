- Home
- India
- Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST update: THESE districts to brace for heavy rainfall; Check forecast
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST update: THESE districts to brace for heavy rainfall; Check forecast
Low-pressure systems in the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea, along with a surface trough, trough, and southwest monsoon, are creating favorable conditions for rainfall. Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh
| Published : May 20 2025, 10:09 AM
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
15
Image Credit : Google
Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather
The heat has subsided in Telugu states over the past two days with cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. Light to moderate rainfall is occurring across both states, with heavy rainfall in some areas. The Meteorological Department has predicted that these weather conditions will persist for a few more days, with the possibility of increased rainfall. A low-pressure area formed in the west Bay of Bengal is moving towards the Andhra Pradesh coast. A trough persists from Maharashtra to Karnataka via Rayalaseema. Another low-pressure area has formed in the Arabian Sea and is expected to cross the Karnataka coast on Wednesday. The southwest monsoon is also actively moving towards the Telugu states. Due to these combined factors, heavy rains are occurring in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
25
Image Credit : Google
Andhra Pradesh Rains
The State Disaster Management Authority has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh over the next two days (Tuesday and Wednesday). Thunderstorms and strong winds are particularly expected in Rayalaseema. Managing Director of the Disaster Management Authority, Ronan Kurmanath, advised the public to remain vigilant.
35
Image Credit : Google
Telangana Rains
Heavy rainfall is expected in Tirupati, Nellore, Kadapa, Annamayya, Sri Sathya Sai, Anantapur, Kurnool, and Nandyal districts today (May 20, Tuesday). Moderate rainfall is anticipated in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam districts. Rainfall is also predicted in East and West Godavari, Anakapalli, Konaseema, Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, and Krishna districts.
45
Image Credit : google
Telangana Rains
The Meteorological Department has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Telangana over the next four days. Cool weather is expected today (Tuesday), with moderate to heavy rainfall anticipated in several districts. Light showers are expected in Hyderabad, with moderate rainfall likely in surrounding areas. Thunderstorms and heavy rain are possible in Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Kamareddy, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, Nagar Kurnool, Wanaparthy, and Gadwal districts. An yellow alert has been issued for 11 districts in Telangana.
55
Image Credit : Google
Rains Alert
Farmers in AP and Telangana are facing significant losses due to the rains, hindering agricultural activities. Harvests ready for market are getting damaged due to the downpour, causing concern among farmers who are requesting government assistance. The Disaster Management Authority is urging farmers to be cautious as the rains are expected to continue for a few more days. Farmers and agricultural laborers are advised to prioritize safety, avoid going to fields during rainfall, and stay away from trees due to the increased risk of lightning strikes.
Top Stories