Rain Alert: Summer isn't over yet, but the rains have started. Heavy rains have been lashing Telugu states for the past few days. The Meteorological Department has announced that the rains will continue today (Saturday). They said that due to these rains, the heat will decrease and the weather will cool down in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. A surface circulation has formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal adjacent to north Tamil Nadu. The Meteorological Department also said that another surface circulation has formed around north Karnataka. They said that due to the influence of these, it is raining in the southern states. The Meteorological Department has said that there is a possibility of heavy rains in Telangana and AP on Saturday.