- Home
- India
- Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST update: Heavy rain alert; Orange alert issued for THESE places
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST update: Heavy rain alert; Orange alert issued for THESE places
Heavy rains are lashing Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The Meteorological Department has issued orange and yellow alerts for several districts due to the possibility of heavy rainfall
| Published : May 17 2025, 07:39 AM
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
15
Rain Alert: Summer isn't over yet, but the rains have started. Heavy rains have been lashing Telugu states for the past few days. The Meteorological Department has announced that the rains will continue today (Saturday). They said that due to these rains, the heat will decrease and the weather will cool down in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. A surface circulation has formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal adjacent to north Tamil Nadu. The Meteorological Department also said that another surface circulation has formed around north Karnataka. They said that due to the influence of these, it is raining in the southern states. The Meteorological Department has said that there is a possibility of heavy rains in Telangana and AP on Saturday.
25
Telangana Rains: The Meteorological Department has said that there is a possibility of thunderstorms and rain in Nizamabad, Nirmal, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagar Kurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Gadwal districts of Telangana. It is reported that it will also rain in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal, Jagtial, Sircilla, Peddapalli, and Karimnagar districts. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for these districts. Light to moderate rains are also likely in Adilabad, Mancherial, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Mancherial, Bhuvanagiri, Jangaon, Siddipet, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Khammam districts. With this, the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for these districts.
35
Andhra Pradesh Weather: The Meteorological Department has announced that the intensity of rain will be high in several districts of Andhra Pradesh today. They said that there is a possibility of light showers and heavy rains in Alluri Sitaramaraju, Parvathipuram Manyam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, and Chittoor districts. They said that there is a possibility of light showers in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Guntur, Nandyal, Kurnool, Anantapur, Kadapa, and Sri Sathya Sai districts.
45
The Meteorological Department said that even if it does not rain in other districts, the weather will cool down. However, the Disaster Management Department has advised people to be alert as there is a possibility of accidents due to lightning and thunderstorms.
55
Active Monsoon: The southwest monsoon has already reached Andaman. The Meteorological Department said that they are moving forward actively as the weather conditions are favorable. With this, as mentioned earlier, they will touch the Kerala coast by the end of May and reach the Telugu states in the first week of June. If these monsoons spread throughout the state, it will rain extensively.
Top Stories