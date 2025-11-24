Mumbai: BMC's Rs 100-Crore Footpath Revamp Set to Transform City Walkways; Check Details
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched a Rs 100-crore project to revamp footpaths on 14 key roads, aiming to make Mumbai more pedestrian-friendly. These "model footpaths" will be designed by urban planners to improve safety.
BMC's Rs 100-Crore Footpath Revamp
Mumbai is set for a major pedestrian-friendly upgrade. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched a massive footpath revamp project worth over Rs 100 crore, covering 14 key roads across the island city and suburbs. From smoother walkways to safer crossings, commuters can expect noticeable improvements in the coming months.
Why the Footpath Revamp Matters
For years, Mumbai's footpaths have been uneven, cluttered, or too narrow for safe movement. The new project aims to change that by creating "model footpaths" that can eventually be replicated across the entire city. BMC officials say the push is part of a larger effort to make the city more walkable, accessible, and comfortable for everyday commuters.
What the Upgrade Includes
As part of the revamp, the BMC will upgrade civil infrastructure, install thermoplastic road markings, add modern traffic signages, and repair kerbstones and road dividers. The goal is not just smoother walking surfaces but cleaner, safer, and better-organized streets.
A phased implementation plan will allow officials to test ideas, gather feedback, and make adjustments before expanding the model elsewhere.
Urban Planners to Shape the New Look
To ensure high standards, BMC is bringing in urban planners to design the new footpaths. Their designs will follow the Indian Roads Congress (IRC) code and will be applied on selected "pilot roads." After observing how these stretches perform, planners will tweak layouts if needed.
- Their focus areas include:
- Pedestrian safety
- Accessibility
- Aesthetics
- Functional design that suits Mumbai's high footfall
This means citizens can expect footpaths that are not only safer but also visually cleaner and more consistent.
Better Access for Differently-Abled Citizens
One major highlight of the project is its commitment to inclusivity. Footpaths will be redesigned following Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan guidelines, ensuring they are friendly for the differently-abled.
Key features include:
- Maximum height capped at 150 mm
- Ramps for easy access
- Tactile pathways to guide visually impaired citizens
- Smooth surfaces suitable for wheelchairs
Audits will be carried out to identify locations needing immediate accessibility upgrades.
Walkability Takes Centre Stage
Improving walkability has been a recurring theme in recent BMC budgets. The corporation aims to make walking not just possible but pleasant.
The revamped footpaths will improve:
- Width and walking space
- Surface quality
- Pedestrian safety
- Convenience for seniors and daily commuters
Better walkways also mean fewer short-distance vehicle trips, which helps reduce congestion and pollution.
Where the Money Is Going
The Rs 100-crore budget covers everything from design to construction to safety audits. BMC officials say the investment reflects a growing commitment to non-motorized transport and safer pedestrian corridors.
Phased execution will allow for better monitoring and quality control.
Pilot Roads That Will See the First Makeover
The project will begin with several well-known roads across Mumbai:
Western Suburbs:
- Juhu Tara Road
- Veera Desai Road
- Military Road
- SV Road
Eastern Suburbs:
- Saki Vihar Road
- Purushottam Kheraj Marg
- Mahatma Gandhi Road
- Bal Rajeshwar Marg
Island City:
- Shahid Bhagat Singh Road
- DN Road
- Senapati Bapat Marg
- Balasaheb Ambedkar Road
These stretches will serve as "model footpaths," showcasing what future pedestrian pathways across Mumbai could look like.
What Pedestrians Can Expect
The upgraded pathways will feature:
- Ramps and tactile tiles
- Clear lane markings
- Modern signage
- Durable materials
- Better lighting
- Improved street-level aesthetics
By reducing the conflict between vehicles and pedestrians, the project aims to make walking safer and more enjoyable.
Built on Strong Policy Frameworks
The revamp is guided by the BMC's 'Pedestrian First' and 'Universal Footpath Policy', which set standards for footpath height, width, design, accessibility, and maintenance. These policies ensure consistency and help integrate features for differently-abled citizens across all future projects.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real time updates from IMDon major cities' weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App for accurate and timely weather updates anytime, anywhere.