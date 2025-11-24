Former CJI B R Gavai set a rare precedent by leaving the official car for his successor Surya Kant after the oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, earning praise for a humble gesture of institutional respect.

In a rare moment of symbolism and continuity, former Chief Justice of India B R Gavai quietly set a dignified precedent at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday morning — one that left observers both surprised and appreciative. Instead of departing in the official car traditionally reserved for the Chief Justice, he chose to leave it behind for his successor, Justice Surya Kant, immediately after the swearing-in ceremony.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

A Transition Marked by Humility

Justice Gavai, who superannuated on November 23, arrived at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the official Mercedes-Benz assigned to the Chief Justice’s office. But in a simple and graceful decision, he departed for his residence in his personal vehicle once the ceremony concluded.

A person familiar with the moment explained the thought behind the gesture:

“After the oath ceremony, Justice Gavai left the official vehicle designated for the chief justice and returned in an alternative vehicle from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, ensuring that the official car is available for use by his successor for going to the Supreme Court.”

Scroll to load tweet…

Justice Surya Kant Takes Oath as 53rd CJI

At the ceremony, held in the grand Durbar Hall, President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Justice Surya Kant, who formally becomes the 53rd Chief Justice of India. He took the oath in Hindi, in the name of God, marking the official start of a tenure that will span nearly 15 months. Justice Kant, appointed on October 30, is set to demit office on February 9, 2027, upon turning 65.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

A Ceremony of Continuity and Respect

The event was attended by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and former CJI Gavai, along with senior dignitaries of the legal and constitutional fraternity. While short and ceremonial, the moment carried a sense of solemn transition — from one steward of the judiciary to the next.

As observers looked on, Justice Gavai’s simple decision about the official vehicle spoke louder than speeches. Official cars are symbols of authority, continuity and state function — and by ensuring the car was ready for the new Chief Justice immediately, he placed institution above individual.